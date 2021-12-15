Learn about the Human Computer Interaction Professional M.S. Program

Registration is required. Interested students must register for the Virtual Workshop by midnight, Pacific Time, the day before the workshop in order to attend the event by visiting: https://ucsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrf-iurzovEtHi378BI02fopSDKdvF6csp

Description: If you have or will have earned an undergraduate degree by June 2022, and you're considering a career in human computer interaction, UX/UI design, and related fields, please join us at our virtual open house. You’ll hear from our Program Director and Graduate Advisor about the Human Computer Interaction M.S. program at UCSC's Silicon Valley Campus, and how it can help launch your career in the HCI field.

At this info session, you will get to hear from faculty about the program’s curriculum and degree requirements, as well as the application process including financial aid, application timeline and requirements, and the recommended portfolio.