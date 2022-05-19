Human Skill Augmentation in Robot-Assisted Surgery

Alaa Eldin Abdelaal

Vanier Scholar and Ph.D.

University of British Columbia

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/s/9733970 9714

Description: Robot-assisted surgery (RAS) has gained momentum over the last two decades with nearly 1,250,000

RAS procedures performed in 2020 alone using the da Vinci Surgical System, the most widely used

surgical robotics platform. RAS enables surgical approaches that reduce patient recovery time, make

minimally invasive surgery more accessible and comfortable for physicians, and enable superhuman

precision. Yet for all the advances they have brought, current robotic surgical systems are essentially

remotely controlled.



My research investigates how to augment humans’ skills as they use these systems. I approach the

problem from two perspectives: from a Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) perspective, I design and

develop interfaces that improve the interaction between the human and surgical robots; and, from an

automation perspective, I design and develop autonomous systems to perform repetitive parts of tasks,

allowing humans to focus on the more demanding elements.



In this talk, I will present examples of some of the interfaces and autonomous systems that we have

designed. I will show how these interfaces improve depth perception as well as surgical training in RAS.

Furthermore, I will show how our autonomous systems and algorithms inspire the design of novel

execution models to automate surgical tasks, a step towards achieving superhuman performance.

Speakers Bio: Alaa Eldin Abdelaal is a PhD candidate at the Robotics and Control Laboratory at the University of British

Columbia and a visiting graduate scholar at the Computational Interaction and Robotics Lab at Johns

Hopkins University. He holds a B.Sc. in Computer and Systems Engineering from Mansoura University in

Egypt and a M.Sc. in Computing Science from Simon Fraser University in Canada. His research interests

are at the intersection of automation and human-robot interaction for human skill augmentation and

decision support with application to surgical robotics. His work is co-advised by Dr. Tim Salcudean and

Dr. Gregory Hager. His research has been recognized with the Best Bench-to-Bedside Paper Award at the

International Conference on Information Processing in Computer-Assisted Interventions (IPCAI) 2019. He

is the recipient of the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship, the most prestigious scholarship for PhD

students in Canada.