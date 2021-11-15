Submesoscale instabilities in the ocean bottom boundary layer

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99620840826?pwd=YTNXK05PVFUyaXlWR0RXbGJkdmVjQT09

Description: Ocean dynamics are characterized by many different scales of motion, from the planetary and basin scales of major currents, through the geostrophic dynamics of mesoscale eddies, down to small-scale 3-dimensional turbulence. Recently attention has focused on the submesoscale: scales smaller than geostrophic eddies, but larger than 3-dimensional turbulence, where planetary rotation can be an important influence, but flow is not geostrophic. At these scales, different types of instabilities, familiar to mesoscale meteorologists but less commonly studied by oceanographers, become important, including inertial and symmetric instabilities. The motion generated by these instabilities can provide an important pathway for channelling energy from the geostrophic scales to turbulent scales.

Much of the oceanographic research into submesoscale motion has focused on the ocean surface mixed layer. Here, we instead direct our attention to the bottom boundary layer, where frictional effects at sloping boundaries can set up the conditions conducive to submesoscale instabilities. The mixing that results can influence the properties of dense currents flowing along the bottom of the ocean. Examples from the Orkney Passage in the Southern Ocean and Arctic overflows will be shown, and a recent parameterization of the effects of submesoscale instability, suitable for high-resolution climate models, will be described.

Bio: Sonya Legg received a B.A. in Physics from Oxford University (1989) and a Ph.D. in physical oceanography from Imperial College (1993). Following postdoctoral research at the University of Colorado and UCLA, the latter as a Climate and Global Change postdoctoral fellow, she was a scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for seven years, before moving to Princeton University. She is currently the co-chair of MPOWIR (Mentoring Physical Oceanography Women to Increase Retention), a nation-wide mentoring effort, and the Associate Director of the Cooperative Institute for Modeling the Earth System at Princeton University. She is serving on the Scientific Steering Group of the World Climate Research Program CLIVAR program, and as an associate editor for the AGU Journal for Advances in Modeling the Earth System.