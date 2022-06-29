Advancement: Enabling Interactive Temporal Visual Analysis of Cosmological Simulations

David Abramov

Computational Media PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 97763799737?pwd= ZmhDN1YrbndQK0lramNiQlFKQmlSQT 09 / Passcode: 839664

Description: Open questions in astronomy revolve around the nature of dynamic processes involved in phenomena such as stellar birth and death, and the gaseous outflows and inflows that define the fuzzy barrier between the inter- and circumgalactic media (IGM & CGM). Theorists construct computational simulations to help verify large-scale physical models of empirical astronomical observations. To make these simulations more accessible to astronomers and the general public, I designed and developed CosmoVis in close collaboration with astronomers. CosmoVis is an open-source, web-based visualization tool created for interactive analysis of massive hydrodynamic cosmological simulation datasets. CosmoVis currently supports the visual analysis of a single simulation snapshot at a time; however, for any given simulation suite, there may be dozens of snapshots that track the evolution of the simulation over time. This work will (1) identify relevant types of temporal analysis to astronomers, (2) define a series of analysis tasks that aim to answer open astronomy questions, and (3) explore, implement and validate a visual solution that enables these tasks.