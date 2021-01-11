Defense: Ion Conducting Materials and Devices for Bioelectronics

Speaker Name
Manping Jia
Electrical and Computer Engineering Ph.D. Candidate
Electrical and Computer Engineering Ph.D.
Virtual Event
Description: Bioelectronic devices actuate and sense physiological processes with applications in diagnosis and therapies. In biological systems, ions and biomolecules are signal carriers. However, the existing bioelectronic devices are based on electrical stimulation with a mismatch at the interface. To bridge this gap, I have developed bioelectronic materials and devices that can deliver ionic species and small molecules using electrical signals. Applications include control of cell membrane voltage for stem cell differentiation and acceleration of wound healing.
Marco Rolandi