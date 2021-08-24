Joint Model for Recurrent Events and Survival Times Using Bayesian Nonparametric Approaches

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99092420177?pwd=SnYza2J0engyVlZBbHpGTDFnZXR5UT09 / Passcode: 667727

Abstract: Modeling a recurrent event process and survival time jointly has been drawing increasing attention in the literature. Recurrent event data arise in various fields such as public health, medicine, reliability, and insurance. For example, in clinical trials, a patient may experience two types of events, a recurrent (non-fatal) event and a fatal event that terminates the recurrent event process. We focus on Bayesian modeling approaches for survival analysis, and for joint analysis of recurrent events and survival times. Our proposal includes three projects. We first propose a Bayesian nonparametric model for survival analysis based on structured mixtures of Erlang densities. The second project involves a semiparametric joint model where subject-specific frailties introduce dependence between the recurrent event process and the termination process. Conditional on the frailties, we assume a nonparametric log-logistic mixture model for survival times, and a parametric non-homogeneous Poisson process model for the recurrent event process, both models allowing for incorporation of covariate information. Particular emphasis is placed on efficient posterior simulation, using Pólya-gamma data augmentation for the log-logistic mixture model. Finally, the third project proposes a fully nonparametric Bayesian model for joint analysis, based on log-logistic mixture regression models for the survival times and for the inter-arrival times between successive recurrent events.