Watch Karen Miga LIVE at the Clinton Global Initiative

Description: It is not every day that a genomic scientist gets to sit on stage with a former president of the United States! Karen Miga, the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute’s Associate Director for Human Pangenomics, has been asked to speak during the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting, and we are hosting a watch party at the Westside Research Park. Join us for popcorn, beverages, and community as we watch Professor Miga share about genomics research on a global stage.

Miga will be a part of the conference’s closing plenary session, “Taking Action Together.” Taking the stage with her during this session will be Former President Bill Clinton, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton, actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, BlocPower CEO Donnel Baird, Dolores Huerta Foundation President Dolores Huerta, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus, and U2 lead singer Bono.