Advancement: High order accurate multidimensional finite volume schemes using kernel based reconstruction

Ian May

Applied Mathematics PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 93889407078?pwd= VTB5RHZabzRFNHR0d0p2ZldTa2xKdz 09 / Passcode: 022723

Description: This talk presents a multidimensional finite volume method that is applicable to generic systems of hyperbolic conservation laws. The proposed scheme centers on kernel based non-polynomial reconstruction techniques, which ameliorate several of the technical challenges in the design of multidimensional schemes. This approach to reconstruction is then used to build a weighted essentially non-oscillatory method that is robust to strong shocks and discontinuities in the solution. To support this a set of useful reconstruction variables are defined, and an effective positivity preserving limiter is presented. The proposed method is then applied to a variety of stringent benchmark problems. Finally, extensions of the method and future work is discussed.