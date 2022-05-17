Learning to Interact With the World: Towards Building Intelligent Robotic Manipulation Systems

Lin Shao

Ph.D.

Stanford University

Description: Building general-purpose robots that intelligently sense and act in the physical world is

extremely challenging. For example, a robot operating in a household will need to perform a

broad range of tasks, such as preparing food in the kitchen and cleaning the floor in the living

room. It must be able to handle diverse objects and various unstructured environments.

Moreover, it needs to quickly master new tasks and follow human instructions. To help robots

achieve these abilities, we need to understand the robotic system comprehensively and build it

holistically.



This talk will present my work towards building intelligent robotic manipulation systems from

three aspects. I will first discuss how to train robots to master primitive skills, such as grasping,

hanging, and placing, to interact with various objects. Next, I will introduce a learning framework

for robots to interact with complex surrounding environments. We propose a model-based

manipulation learning approach to efficiently produce policies for diverse manipulation tasks,

leveraging a learning-augmented differentiable simulation. Finally, I will discuss how to train

robots to understand different concepts through natural language and visual demonstrations to

better interact with humans. When robots perceive the initial scenes and receive instructions

such as “open the door,” they can generate motion trajectories to accomplish these tasks

accordingly. I will conclude this talk by discussing my future research plan.

Speakers Bio: Lin Shao received his Ph.D. at Stanford University, advised by Professor Jeannette Bohg. His

research interests lie at the intersection of robotics and artificial intelligence. His long-term

research goal is to build general-purpose robotic systems that intelligently perform a diverse

range of tasks in a large variety of environments in the physical world. Specifically, his research

focuses on developing algorithms and systems to provide robots with the abilities of perception

and manipulation. He received his M.S. in computational and applied mathematics from

Stanford University and his B.S. in geochemistry from Nanjing University.