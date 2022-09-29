Level Up Career & Internship Fair 2022: Recruiting Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering & VSLI Talent

Registration: https://share.hsforms.com/16M2zkIMKSgabaadg2BvG-Q1ma7v

Event description: Join us for this brand new and in-person recruiting opportunity for students of all levels in computer engineering, electrical engineering, and/or VLSI programs. Meet with Silicon Valley employers and recruiters to explore internship and career opportunities. Special focus on semiconductor-related industries.

*Bring copies of your resume.*

Employers will be looking for candidates with skills in the areas of:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in chip design

RTL/IO/FPGA design

Implementation: circuit, memory design, physical design, and timing closure

Verification (functional and DFT)

A growing list of employers

Ansys

Astera Labs

Fungible Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services

Intel Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Trinity Technologies

Belden Inc.

Bloom Energy Corp.

Employers are invited to register for the Career Fair via the Handshake website.

UCSC Silicon Valley Extension students and anyone in the community can sign up for this event. This event is sponsored by the UCSC Silicon Valley Extension VLSI Engineering certificate program in Santa Clara.

More information about the event can be found here.