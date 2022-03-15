Advancement: Machine Learning and Control in Multiagent Systems

Reilly Raab

Computer Science & Engineering PhD Student

Description: Systems comprising multiple, independently intelligent, interacting agents are ubiquitous in nature. With the advent of machine learning, however, formal multiagent settings are especially relevant for contextualizing the interactions of algorithmic predictions with human social systems. Emphasizing applications to algorithmic fairness, I investigate control in multiagent systems incorporating machine learning. The central motivating question is how multiagent dynamics can be regulated and controlled to promote beneficial outcomes and avoid unsustainable emergent behavior.

Specific results of my work thus far include bounds on induced statistical group disparities subject to uncertainties about multiagent dynamics; with these bounds, we may evaluate certain long-term risks associated with algorithmic predictive policies. Additionally, I have proposed ``long-term fairness'' as a control objective within a limited demonstration setting: Analyzing this setting with a mean-field population response model inspired by the replicator equation, I demonstrate inherent possible tensions between the ends and means of fairness interventions and the potential persistence of group disparities caused solely by the initial conditions of an autonomous dynamical system.



In ongoing work, I am using ML techniques to model individual agent behavior in a simulation of the emergence of discriminatory norms while connecting our findings to analytical results predicted by replicator dynamics. Finally, I will contend that formal investigation of the control of multiagent systems with machine learning not only provides a powerful paradigm for contextualizing the real-world application of machine learning and artificially intelligent systems, but may prove indispensable in the future development of learning algorithms.