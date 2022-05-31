Defense: Large Scale Analysis of Astronomical Data Using Machine Learning and Visualization Techniques

Ryan Hausen

Computer Science PhD Candidate

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 96707201377?pwd= bU1VT1F1QWVxVkMvYWhsRzFBbkUyZz 09 / Passcode: 140007

Description: The nature and volume of astronomical data present significant challenges in applying off-the-shelf machine learning and visualization methods. In this work, I present new machine learning and visualization techniques motivated by the needs of astronomical research. Specifically, this work presents novel approaches to source detection, deblending, and morphological classification that leverage recent advances in computer vision. Further, this work introduces FitsMap, a new tool for displaying image and catalog data that scales to large volumes of data and is performant on mobile devices. Finally, the relationships between the physical properties of simulated galaxies and their stellar mass and star formation rate are modeled using Explainable Boosting Machines, an interpretable machine learning model.