Defense: Magnetic flux tube dynamics in the deep solar interior

Description: The buoyant transport of magnetic fields from the solar interior towards the surface plays an important role in the emergence of active regions, the formation of sunspots, and the overall solar dynamo. Observations suggest that toroidal flux concentrations, often referred to as "flux tubes," rise from their region of initiation likely in the solar tachocline towards the solar surface due to magnetic buoyancy. Many studies have assumed the existence of such magnetic structures and studied the buoyant rise of an isolated flux tube in a quiescent, field-free environment.

In this work, motivated by their formation, we relax the latter assumption and study the rise of a toroidal flux tube embedded in a large-scale poloidal background magnetic field, with and without convection. We find that the presence of the large-scale background field severely affects the dynamics of the rising tube. Additionally, we also find that positive and negative twisted flux tubes show starkly different dynamics. In particular, for a given large-scale magnetic field, flux tubes of one sign of the twist are more likely to rise than the other. This bias leads to a selection rule that, when applied to solar dynamics, agrees with the observations known as the solar hemispheric helicity rule(s) (SHHR). We explore the features of this selection rule with a mathematical model based on the forces acting on the flux tube and with a suite of Monte Carlo simulations.