Advancement: Maker ecosystems and how to build a better kit for informal STEM learning

James Fey

Computational Media PhD Student

Description: My research focuses on the intersection of Maker resources and informal learning. I am taking a Research-through-design (RtD) approach by iteratively developing a toolkit for running a live-action role-play camp aimed at middle-school-age girls, in which campers create social wearables using pre-existing maker hardware. I am exploring these topics across multiple projects that survey the existing landscape of maker hardware, make use of hardware to create kits that prompt customization to suit individual needs, and an ongoing line of research seeking to combine maker-style informal Computer Science (CS) learning with live-action role play. As part of the landscape analysis, I identified several key features of these maker ecosystems for use in evaluating their value for supporting informal learning. My thesis work will explore the creation of a camp-in-a-box as well as the dissemination of this content.