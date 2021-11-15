STAT Seminar Series: A Zero-State Coupled Markov Switching Poisson Model for Spatio-temporal Infectious Disease Counts

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97236792087?pwd=UVc2d1pTa255em1xYnFHM21xaVdpdz09

Description: Spatio-temporal counts of infectious disease cases often contain an excess of zeros. Existing zero inflated Poisson models applied to such data do not adequately capture the switching of the disease between periods of presence and absence overtime.

As an alternative, we develop a new zero-state coupled Markov switching Poisson Model, under which the disease switches between periods of presence and absence in each area through a series of partially hidden nonhomogeneous Markov chains coupled between neighboring locations. When the disease is present, an autoregressive Poisson model generates the cases with a possible 0 representing the disease being undetected. Bayesian inference and prediction is illustrated using spatio-temporal counts of dengue fever cases in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This is joint work with Dirk Douwes-Schultz.

Bio: Alexandra Schmidt received her Ph.D. in Statistics from the University of Sheffield, UK, in 2001. Between 2002 and 2016 she was at the Department of Statistics of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She moved to the Biostats Program of McGill University in 2016. In recognition of her contributions to the field of Environmental Statistics, in 2008 she received the Abdel El-Shaarawi Young Investigator Award by The International Environmetrics Society (TIES).

More recently (2017), she was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Medal of the American Statistical Association’s Section on Statistics and the Environment (ENVR-ASA). In 2015 she was President of the International Society for Bayesian Analysis (ISBA).