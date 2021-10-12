Advancement: Dong Uk Choi's Qualifying Exam

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/95598126190?pwd=Uytsd0NOUUgvZGdFdnIyeGJvcVlndz09 / Passcode: 784941

Description: Neuromorphic computing mitigates memory bottleneck and power-consumption issues in edge computing by mimicking brain functions with neurons and synapses. Some commercialized fully Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)-based neurochips are relaxing the memory bottleneck with in-memory computing technologies, but their usage of Static Random-Access Memory and the Gradient Descent method makes them still expensive and power greedy. Replacement of SRAMs with memristors and the application of biology-compatible Spiking Timing Dependent Plasticity for learning and inference are reported to reduce power and chip area.

This work shows the adaption of volatile memristors in a neuron can reduce the number of CMOS transistors, which is called a “Memristive Integrate and Fire” neuron. A systematic way to construct a large-scale network is shown and the effects of various device parameters on inference accuracy, learning speed, and power consumption will be quantized, which can help device engineers set the proper range of specifications of the memristors and other circuits.