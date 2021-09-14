Advancement: Memristive Spiking Neural Network for Neuromorphic Computing

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91358990283?pwd=ZFFDUW1SMy85SWpqU2VYWGhoWEtGZz09 / Passcode: 888888

Abstract: Neuromorphic computing is guided by neuronal dynamics, and takes advantage of its parallel computing, sparse encoding, and energy efficiency. Neuromorphic computing attracts large attention as Moore’s law is pushed to the limit. Inspired by the brain, in which neurons and synapses both exhibit store-and-compute functionality, creating a new computer architecture to replace von Neumann architecture is a promising approach to improve computation.

Memristor was introduced in 1971 by Chua as the 4th fundamental element in electrical engineering, along with resistor, capacitor, and inductor. The memristor concept was generalized to include memristive devices by Chua and Kang in 1976. The HP’s announcement of its first nanoscale fabrication of memristor crossbar array in 2008 by the Williams group brought new approaches to memristive neuromorphic computing. It has been revealed that the memristor characteristics can emulate the behavior of both biological synapse and neuron. The merits of memristor technology in view of high density nanoscale integration and its hybridization with CMOS technology are most appealing for implementing neuromorphic computing systems.

Spiking Neural Network (SNN), the third generation of the neural network following the first and the second generations of Artificial Neural Network (ANN), aim to bridge the huge gap between a biological brain and a prevailing machine learning hardware in the neural network architecture level. SNN has shown the potential to bridge this gap with both biologically plausible unsupervised learning and deep learning plausible supervised learning.

We propose a memristive spiking neural network (MSNN) that can be used for pattern recognition and auditory cortex processing. For pattern recognition, we propose to combine memristive neurons and memristive synapses to utilize both unsupervised and supervised learning rules. For auditory cortex processing, we propose to use memristive synapses to emulate a biological brain function. We show that memristors can be used not only for cognitive process such as the auditory processing, but also for deep-learning-based pattern recognition. By computer-simulated implementation of both unsupervised learning and supervised learning, we show that MSNN can play significant roles in neuromorphic computing.