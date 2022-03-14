Advancement: Metamodeling for Bias Estimation of Biological Reference Points Under Two-Parameter SRRs

Nicholas Grunloh

Statistical Science PhD Student

Description: Fisheries stock assessments often assume a two-parameter functional form (e.g., Beverton-Holt or Ricker) for the expected recruitment produced by a given level of spawning output. Mangel et al. (2013), and others, have shown that many biological reference points are largely determined by a single parameter (steepness) when using two-parameter relationships. These functions introduce strong correlations between reference points (RP) that are pre-determined by the functional form, rather than a biological characteristic of the stock. Mangel et al. note that use of a three-parameter stock-recruitment relationship allows for independent estimation of these reference points. This research seeks to understand the nature of biases in reference points resulting from fitting a two-parameter functional form when the true relationship follows a three-parameter stock-recruitment relationship (SRR). This work demonstrates the useful limits of the misspecified Schaefer model, and the mechanisms of model failure which arise from mapping a three-dimensional parameter space into two dimensions.