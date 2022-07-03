Alessandro Pinto

Technical Fellow in the Intelligent Systems Department

Raytheon Technologies Research Center (RTRC)

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9826594 7797?pwd=TFdJc1l6ZVZmQ0lBVkl5T 1c4eDFtZz09

Description: Model-Based Engineering: It is useful? Is it used? What are the gaps? And what can we do about it?

Model-based development has been used for centuries. Methods and tools have evolved enabling the design of complex cyber-physical systems that in many cases serve mission-critical applications and must guarantee a high-level of assurance. Today, model-based systems engineering (MBSE) is supported by advanced modeling tools to capture all aspects of a design, and industry is already looking at linking the design, manufacturing, and operations of complex systems through a digital thread that will allow us to monitor, diagnose, and improve them over their lifecycle.

There is evidence that model-based systems engineering shortens the design cycle and delivers high-quality systems. However, there are still some barriers to adoption. In some cases, MBSE tools are used mainly as sophisticated documentation tools, while in other cases they are linked to back-end analysis tools but for very restricted domains. A wider deployment of MBSE would require additional research efforts to bridge the gap between multi-domain models and back-end tools in both directions: from models to analysis inputs, and from analysis results to high-level explanations of potential design problems.

Several other roadblocks to adoption are emerging as cyber-physical systems start becoming more autonomous. Autonomous cyber-physical systems challenge the applicability of traditional design flows starting from the specification and analysis of requirements to verification and validation, test and evaluation, and finally safe evolution based on data gathered from operations.

I will discuss these issues and highlight some of the research and development projects that we are currently working on towards addressing them.

Speaker Bio: Alessandro Pinto is a Technical Fellow in the Intelligent Systems Department of the Raytheon Technologies Research Center (RTRC). He is responsible for the autonomous and intelligent system technical focus area and has been leading research in the area of autonomous systems engineering since 2010. Dr. Pinto received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from the University of California, Berkeley in 2008. His current interests include the architectural design of autonomous systems, knowledge representation, algorithms for high-level reasoning and decision-making, safety assurance for autonomous systems, and compositional design methodologies. He is the recipient of the 2014 UTC Outstanding Achievement Award for his contributions in the area of Autonomous Rotorcraft Technology Development and Demonstration, and of the 2016 UTRC Technical Excellence Award. He served as PI or Co-PI in several DARPA, ONR, and NASA programs in the area of compositional design methodologies and autonomous system design, spanning requirement engineering, modeling, and reasoning methods.

Web | Linkedin | Google Scholar