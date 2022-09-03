Defense: Modeling Key Narrative Elements for Story Understanding and Generation

Faeze Brahman

Computer Science & Engineering PhD Student

Description: Narratives are central to how humans communicate, reason, and make sense of their experiences. They are a rich source of day-to-day knowledge and preserve many social and moral norms. Therefore, narratives can be used to instill human-like communication, commonsense knowledge, and reasoning capabilities in machines. Towards this goal, understanding and generating narratives have been long-standing challenges for AI and NLP systems.

In this dissertation, we design new tasks and resources specifically aimed toward advancing narrative understanding and generation models. We propose modeling and incorporating narrative elements that contribute to a good story, such as plot, characters, and emotions. We also introduce new modeling frameworks to incorporate user specifications in the form of narrative elements into the generation process.



First, we model the plot of the story via user-provided cue phrases as a narrative element in an interactive generation framework. We present two content-inducing approaches for interactively incorporating cue phrases when automatically generating stories. Next, we present to model the evolution of emotions in neural story generation. We develop methods to generate stories that adhere to desired emotion arcs. We designed two emotion-consistency rewards in a Reinforcement Learning framework to regularize the story generation. We then study character(s) as narrative elements. We introduce a new dataset and tasks for assessing machines’ character-centric understanding, which is of utmost importance for understanding narratives. Lastly, we focus on entities and propose a real-world application of generating narratives about entities grounded in world knowledge. Towards this, we present a new dataset, contractive and autoregressive ranking-based generation models, and a metric for evaluating factuality.