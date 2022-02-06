Modern High Performance Computing with HIP C++

Dr. Steven Reeves

Software Development Engineer

AMD

Description: Eight of out the top 10 supercomputers in the TOP500 are GPU based, with the newest being Frontier, the world's first true Exascale machine. This talk will focus on the trend in HPC of using GPUs, as well as a primer on Heterogeneous Interface For Portability (HIP). The talk will finish with a simulation of a N-Body system driven by gravitational potential using HIP C++.



Speaker Bio: Reeves is a software engineer and researcher interested in the subjects of general processing with graphics processing units, high performance computing, deep learning, image processing, object recognition, and semantic segmentation. He is currently employed by AMD, and received his PhD at University of California, Santa Cruz.