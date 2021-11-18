Defense: Modification Detection using Nanopore Sequencing

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/94647446450?pwd=VGNRTFg0aVlJQ1dWWEQwY1Q0dTk1UT09 / Passcode: defense

Description: Both DNA and RNA modifications play critical roles in cell regulation. Traditional modification detection techniques cannot identify all classes of modified nucleotides at single-molecule resolution. However, with nanopore sequencing, we can directly detect modifications on native DNA or RNA reads without any selection or chemical labeling techniques.

Here, I present a framework for unsupervised determination of the number of nucleotide modifications using nanopore sequencing. As well as a graph convolutional network-based deep learning framework for predicting nanopore signals from chemical structures. Finally, I demonstrate a reliable method to track the modification status of yeast rRNA molecules. I use this method to identify the presence of long-range correlated modifications in wild-type yeast and clear modification subpopulations within several genetic conditions that affect yeast ribosome biogenesis and pre-mRNA splicing.