Defense: Modification Detection using Nanopore Sequencing

Andrew Bailey
Andrew Bailey IV
Biomolecular Engineering and Bioinformatics Ph.D. Candidate
Virtual Event

Description: Both DNA and RNA modifications play critical roles in cell regulation. Traditional modification detection techniques cannot identify all classes of modified nucleotides at single-molecule resolution. However, with nanopore sequencing, we can directly detect modifications on native DNA or RNA reads without any selection or chemical labeling techniques.

Here, I present a framework for unsupervised determination of the number of nucleotide modifications using nanopore sequencing. As well as a graph convolutional network-based deep learning framework for predicting nanopore signals from chemical structures. Finally, I demonstrate a reliable method to track the modification status of yeast rRNA molecules. I use this method to identify the presence of long-range correlated modifications in wild-type yeast and clear modification subpopulations within several genetic conditions that affect yeast ribosome biogenesis and pre-mRNA splicing.

Advisor
Benedict Paten
Graduate Program
Biomolecular Engineering and Bioinformatics Ph.D.