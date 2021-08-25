Advancement: Multivariate Extreme Value Theory and Applications to Anomaly Detection

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92194065530?pwd=K1RkbWJDWXJjU09OSllVd0F6cnh3QT09 / Passcode: 260383

Abstract: The field of extreme analysis provides a means of extrapolating information from observed data into

predicting behavior of tails of a distribution. One sub-field of extreme analysis focuses on modelling

tail behavior by exceedences over a threshold, using the Pareto distribution. In recent years much

work has been done in exploring the definition and properties of an appropriate generalization of the

univariate generalized Pareto distribution for threshold exceedences to a multivariate setting. This

paper builds on the constructive definition of the multivariate Pareto presented in \cite{ferreira2014}

that decomposes the vector of interest into independent radial and angular components; the latter

supported on a particular manifold and containing all and only information relevant to the dependence

structure of the distribution. We motivate our analysis with a discussion of extreme analysis applications

in atmospheric sciences, in particular using the integrated vapor transport (IVT) data for assessing

atmospheric rivers. This data covers approximately 30 years, and provides daily measurements of atmospheric water in grid cells covering California.



In this advancement document, we propose a novel approach to parameterize this dependence structure of

the multivariate Pareto, and conduct inference upon it. We discuss criteria by which we can evaluate our

proposed models, as the manifold the dependence structure is supported on does not lend itself to using the

Euclidean distance metric. Using our motivating example, we then explore some opportunities afforded to

us by a parametrically modelled dependence structure in classical multivariate extreme analysis.



We review available methods of anomaly detection, and then leverage our proposed model of the dependence

structure to develop methods of anomaly detection. We propose two such methods, and in preliminary

analysis on simulated data, we show them to be competitive with existing methods.



Finally we discuss computational developments that may allow us to apply our model at scale. We discuss a

possible motivating example in the form of storm surge, where a given vector may have hundreds of

thousands to millions of elements. Application at this scale will require further development to

maintain model fidelity in high dimensions.

