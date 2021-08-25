Advancement: Multivariate Extreme Value Theory and Applications to Anomaly Detection

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92194065530?pwd=K1RkbWJDWXJjU09OSllVd0F6cnh3QT09 / Passcode: 260383
Abstract: The field of extreme analysis provides a means of extrapolating information from observed data into
predicting behavior of tails of a distribution. One sub-field of extreme analysis focuses on modelling
tail behavior by exceedences over a threshold, using the Pareto distribution. In recent years much
work has been done in exploring the definition and properties of an appropriate generalization of the
univariate generalized Pareto distribution for threshold exceedences to a multivariate setting. This
paper builds on the constructive definition of the multivariate Pareto presented in \cite{ferreira2014}
that decomposes the vector of interest into independent radial and angular components; the latter
supported on a particular manifold and containing all and only information relevant to the dependence
structure of the distribution. We motivate our analysis with a discussion of extreme analysis applications
in atmospheric sciences, in particular using the integrated vapor transport (IVT) data for assessing
atmospheric rivers. This data covers approximately 30 years, and provides daily measurements of atmospheric water in grid cells covering California.
In this advancement document, we propose a novel approach to parameterize this dependence structure of
the multivariate Pareto, and conduct inference upon it. We discuss criteria by which we can evaluate our
proposed models, as the manifold the dependence structure is supported on does not lend itself to using the
Euclidean distance metric. Using our motivating example, we then explore some opportunities afforded to
us by a parametrically modelled dependence structure in classical multivariate extreme analysis.
We review available methods of anomaly detection, and then leverage our proposed model of the dependence
structure to develop methods of anomaly detection. We propose two such methods, and in preliminary
analysis on simulated data, we show them to be competitive with existing methods.
Finally we discuss computational developments that may allow us to apply our model at scale. We discuss a
possible motivating example in the form of storm surge, where a given vector may have hundreds of
thousands to millions of elements. Application at this scale will require further development to
maintain model fidelity in high dimensions.