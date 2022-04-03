Defense: Efficient Analysis of Multiple and Multivariate Non-stationary Time Series in the Partial Autocorrelation Domain

Wenjie Zhao

Statistical Science PhD Candidate

Description: Recent advances in information technology have made high-dimensional non-stationary signals increasingly common in many areas. We develop a suite of models and computationally fast methods for analysis and forecasting of multiple and multivariate non-stationary time series. These approaches are based on dynamic model representations in the partial autocorrelation domain.

In order to obtain fast and accurate modeling and inference in multiple and multivariate non-stationary time series, a system of lattice filtering and smoothing approaches in the PARCOR domain is proposed, resulting in a lower dimensional representation, and consequently computationally faster inference, than that required by models in the time and/or frequency domains, such as state-space time-varying autoregressive models, which are commonly used in practice.



More specifically, we develop a set of multivariate dynamic linear models (MDLMs) on the forward and backward prediction equations in the PARCOR domain, along with computationally efficient methods for filtering and smoothing within this modeling class. The proposed framework allows us to obtain posterior estimates of the time-varying spectral densities of individual time series components, and posterior measurements of the time-frequency relationships across multiple components such as time-varying coherence and partial coherence. Computationally expensive schemes for posterior inference are avoided using approximate inference. The performance of the TV-VPARCOR approach is illustrated in simulation studies and in the analysis of multivariate non-stationary temporal data arising in neuroscience and in environmental applications. Model performance is evaluated using goodness-of-fit measurements in the time-frequency domain and also by assessing the quality of short-term forecasting.



We also propose an efficient hierarchical dynamic PARCOR model to describe the time-varying behavior of multiple time series and develop procedures to infer the latent structure underlying multiple non-stationary time series. The performance of the proposed hierarchical approach and their corresponding Bayesian inference methods are tested in the context of analyzing multiple brain signals recorded simultaneously during specific experimental settings or clinical studies.



Finally, we extend the multivariate dynamic PARCOR models by considering shrinkage priors on the model parameters in order to reduce overfitting. Such priors allow shrinkage of time-varying parameters to static ones, as well as shrinkage to zero for those parameters that are not statistically significant. A Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) algorithm for full posterior inference is proposed. In addition, an importance sampling variational Bayes (ISVB) approach is also developed for fast and reliable approximate inference, which makes the dynamic shrinkage TV-VPARCOR framework feasible for analysis of large-dimensional time series. The performance of the proposed models and methods is examined in extensive simulation studies and in a case study involving the analysis of wind component data from several locations in Northern California.