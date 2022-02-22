National Engineers Week – Baskin Engineering Kick-off Celebration

Description: Engineers Week 2022 (Eweek2022), a national campaign dedicated to sparking interest in engineering education and careers and celebrating the positive contributions engineers make to society, takes place February 20–26. This year's theme is Reimagining the Possible. To kick off the week-long celebration of promoting diversity, building inclusion, and celebrating engineering contributions, our Baskin Engineering Community Engagement team will be holding a pop-up stand in the Baskin Engineering Courtyard on Tuesday, February 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be cookies and swag. All students, faculty, and staff are welcome to stop by.