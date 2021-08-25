Advancement: A Neurophysiology Platform with Internet-of-Things and Machine Learning

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/92289460709?pwd=dHNFYUdpdEZHUGdlYytwekdHdFRqQT09 / Passcode: 549177

Abstract: Electrophysiology, as an essential technique in neuroscience, inspects the electrical behavior of neurons and tissues. Different microelectrode arrays, data acquisition devices, and post-processing algorithms allow the experiment setup to match the data visualization and analysis requirements. Current approaches in extracellular recording have limitations in data throughput, storage, and sharing with collaborators. They also require heavy human intervention in the experiment process.

We developed an Internet-of-Things (IoT) based neural recording platform to perform experiments remotely. A small and low-cost embedded system is the central processor. The hardware of this platform enables low noise interfacing with neuron cells through commercial bio-amplifiers. The software provides real-time online experiment control and data visualization, and permanent data storage on the cloud. The standalone system was validated with human neuron culture, showing reliability in recording action potentials.

This neural recording system merges the conventional experiment method with cutting-edge cloud-based techniques to reduce human labor in managing experiments. It also has the potential for long-term neuron activity in incubator monitoring. The proposed future work on machine-learning-based data processing can provide a rapid pipeline on post-experiment analysis; The extended platform with adaptive stimulation can be a valuable tool for exploring neuronal activity.