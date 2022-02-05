Next-generation Smart Nano-Bio Sensing Technologies for Personalized Medicine

Rahim Esfandyarpour

Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences and Biomedical Engineering

UC Irvine

Join us on Zoom*: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/9983124 0196?pwd=cVFBVW0yYXhTZ21zZVA0K 05ROStsUT09



Description: Despite significant advancements in three main fields of engineering and nanotechnology, medicine and biology, and computing and artificial intelligence, the lack of bridges among them has hindered the effectiveness of how medicine is practiced and how patients are monitored, diagnosed, and treated. Aiming to address the above challenges, our multidisciplinary research focuses on innovative engineering approaches to integrate micro/nanoelectronic devices with functional nanomaterials and transducers supported by intelligent computing techniques (e.g., ML) and electronic systems design altogether to truly mimic an individual's overall dynamic health. These efforts seek to enable precision medicine with the three aims of prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatments of the diseases. We will describe our efforts on soft and smart wearable electronics for noninvasive, continuous, wireless, and simultaneous in-situ measuring of physiological signals as well as multiplex informative biomolecules in sweat. We will also discuss some of our efforts in developing machine learning-assisted biochips for single-cell analysis to identify and classify cancer cell types and study cellular heterogeneity, which may aid in designing better drugs for cancer treatments.



Speaker Bio: Rahim Esfandyarpour received his Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He is currently an Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences and Biomedical Engineering. His interdisciplinary research group focuses on applying innovative engineering concepts to address major challenges in modern life science and medicine. They design, model, micro/nanofabricate, and validate innovative, state-of-the-art, novel-omics, and multi-level Next-Generation Smart (NGS) Wearable & Portable NanoBioElectronic devices to truly mimic an individual's overall dynamic health. Toward this goal, his group aims to integrate innovative micro/nanoelectronics and functional nanomaterials using novel next-generation manufacturing technologies, supported by intelligent computing techniques (e.g., ML), along with smart electronic system designs.

*This is an in-person event with the option of virtual attendance via Zoom.