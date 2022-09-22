NLP Research Talk: Causal Analysis of Mental Health Issues on Social Media Posts

Muskan Garg

Description: UCSC's Natural Language Processing Program invites you to join us for a research presentation by Muskan Garg on September 22nd. Garg will present on the following topic: Motivated with the need of automation for mental health analysis, the problem formulation of finding reasons (cause) behind the mental illness (intent) of a social media user from their self-reported texts can help in identifying causal explanations and causal categorization. We further investigate the explainability for proposed classifiers using interpretations. After the presentation, participants will have an opportunity to share questions with the presenter.