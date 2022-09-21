NLP Research Talk: Computer Assisted Translation and Clinical Language Processing

John Ortega

Postdoctoral Research Associate

University of Santiago de Compostela

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97591857494?pwd=aWR0Vms0RCtlVWJXQXM1ejlFVGZIQT09

Description: UCSC's Natural Language Processing program invites you to join us for a research presentation by John Ortega on September 21st. Ortega will be presenting their recent work on fuzzy-match repair for computer-assisted translation (CAT) (IEEE Transaction on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence). They will briefly cover CAT tools and their components and then show how the proposed novel technique can be used to improve translator performance using known quality estimation techniques for repair proposals. Then, Ortega will provide a synopsis of their latest work on clinical language processing (CLP) work with a transformer-based approach called NeighBERT for predicted named entities and then linking them to a clinical concept from the unified medical language system (UMLS). They will provide background on why classification of named entities in healthcare is important and how NeighBERT helps improve state-of-the-art methods by providing a robust solution to NEL and NER with standard corpora. After the presentation, participants will have an opportunity to share questions with Ortega.