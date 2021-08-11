STAT Seminar Series: Adaptation of the p-value-Lower Bound of Bayes Factors, and the route via Objective Bayesianism towards the goal of Empirical Frequentism

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/97236792087?pwd=UVc2d1pTa255em1xYnFHM21xaVdpdz09

Description: Perhaps the best known general calibration of p-values is the Lower Bound on Bayes Factors: B_{0,1} >= LB_{0,1}(p) = −e * p * log(p), where B_{0,1} is the Bayes Factor of H0 versus H1 and p is the p-value. This bound was motivated and popularized by Sellke, Bayarri and Berger (2001). The bound however deteriorates as the sample size grows.

We adapt the bound to make it dependent of the sample size n, and the result is an approximation to Bayes Factors even for small sample sizes.

On the other hand, in his de Finetti’s Lecture in the 2021-ISBA, Jim Berger introduced the principle of Empirical Frequentisnm on which both Frequentists and Bayesians may converge. His conference shows that the Lower Bound above although an improvement of p-values is still too low to meet the Empirical Frequentist standard. We study an important example to check if the Adapted Lower Bound, is an improvement that gets closer to the Empirical Frequentist goal.

We also argue that the systematic study of prior probabilities for null hypotheses, on each scientific field, is as important to achieve the Empirical Frequentist goals as it is the prevalence in epidemiology, and surprisingly may be even more important than power considerations.

We are tempted to conclude, that the most effective way to achieve Empirical Frequentism is through an objective Bayesianism, carefully defined.