Advancement: User modeling and personalization in open-domain conversational AI

Kevin Bowden

Computer Science Ph.D. Student

CSE Ph.D Program

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/95968324527?pwd=ZUl0MnJ4NWlBaXBMWEtrb3NGOGtrUT09 / Passcode: ZUl0MnJ4NWlBaXBMWEtrb3NGOGtrUT09

Description: Recent years have seen an increased focus on creating conversational AI capable of open-domain social dialogue. Unlike traditional dialogue systems, these conversational AI can't assume any specific information need or domain restrictions, i.e., the only inherent goal is to converse with the user on an unknown set of topics. While massive improvements in Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and the growth of available knowledge resources have allowed for robust conversation, these conversations generally lack the sense of intimacy gained when two humans get to know each other. Moreover, any knowledge learned about the user is often only leveraged in the most immediate following turn(s). This work aims to explore the phenomena of intimacy-building through user modeling and personalization.

We developed a robust open-domain conversational system, Athena, that real Amazon Echo users access and evaluate at scale in the context of the Alexa Prize Competition. Early versions of this system gave us insight into user expectations for conversational systems. We heuristically developed a rule-based user model tasked with personalizing current and subsequent conversations using this knowledge. A/B studies have confirmed a statistically significant positive impact on perceived conversation quality and length in personalized conversations when employing personal opinion questions and personalized topic promotion strategies.

These results motivate the proposed work. We will primarily develop user modeling techniques via engaging dialogue strategies while using Athena's existing heuristics to train machine learning models. Using this enhanced user model, we will pursue a more personalized experience, better equipped for mixed-initiative conversation. Moreover, we will embed explicit user feedback markers within the user model to develop evaluation criteria applicable to future conversational AI. Our hypotheses will be validated using Athena, further A/B tests, and a large corpus of conversations collected during our participation in the Alexa Prize.