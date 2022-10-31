AM Seminar: Optimal Transport Distributionally Robust Optimization

Jose Blanchet

Professor

Stanford University

Description: In this talk, Professor Jose Blanchet will discuss recent advances in modeling, statistics, and computational methods for optimal transport based distributionally

robust optimization (DRO), which encompasses divergence based DRO as a particular case. He will discuss, for example, motivating formulations, which include distributionally pricing and hedging with martingale constraints, portfolio optimization, and Bayesian non-parametric inverse problems. As he presents these settings, he will discuss optimal sample complexity approximations and iterative optimization algorithms for these types of problems.

Speaker bio: Jose Blanchet is a professor of management science and engineering (MS&E) at Stanford. Prior to joining MS&E, he was a professor at Columbia, and prior to that, he taught at Harvard. Jose is a recipient of the 2010 Erlang Prize and several best publication awards in areas such as applied probability, simulation, and operations management. He also received a PECASE Award. He has research interests in applied probability, distributionally robust optimization, machine learning, and Monte Carlo methods.