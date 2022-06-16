Advancement: A paleogenomic approach toward reconstructing bison evolutionary history

Jonas Oppenheimer

Biomolecular Engineering & Bioinformatics PhD Student

Description: Bison are iconic megafauna of both Eurasia and North America, and have been an important component of ecosystems across the Northern Hemisphere over the last several hundred thousand years. Unlike most Pleistocene megafauna, bison survived the extinctions that were a major feature of the last Ice Age. They did, however, experience dramatic population declines before rebounding in North America and Western Europe during the early Holocene, and then were nearly driven to extinction again within the last century. Given the vast range once occupied by bison and their complex demographic history since the Last Glacial Maximum, bison today likely represent only a portion of their prior diversity. Such diversity has yet to be fully characterized at the genomic level. My proposed research aims to resolve longstanding questions about bison population history and provide a foundation for establishing bison as an ancient DNA model system to address evolutionary and ecological questions. First, I will discuss the generation of a high-quality bison reference genome. Then, I propose sequencing a large set of ancient genomes to reconstruct bison evolutionary history from the Middle Pleistocene to the present day. Finally, I will describe how these ancient genomes can be used to detect admixture and selection across the bovid phylogeny.