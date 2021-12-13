Advancement: PRISM: Parallel Remote Imaging for Scientific Measurement

Pierre Baudin

Computer Engineering Ph.D. Student

Computer Engineering Ph.D.

Description: "PRISM" is a system architecture and software framework designed to facilitate deployment of parallel imaging systems. PRISM defines several types of modules that can be assembled into many different configurations depending on application. A web based console was created to control PRISM devices and view experiment results. Post processing tools were developed to analyze captured data in the cloud. The result is a platform for running parallel imaging systems for biological science purposes.

One application of the PRISM architecture, the“Picroscope” was developed. The "Picroscope" functions as a proof of concept for the utility of PRISM and allows users to perform longitudinal imaging studies on multi-well cell culture plates. Future development is planned to expand the functionality and usability of PRISM, allowing it to be used in a wider variety of applications.