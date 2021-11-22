Performance-oriented Model Learning for Optimization-based Control under Uncertainty

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99620840826?pwd=YTNXK05PVFUyaXlWR0RXbGJkdmVjQT09

Description: In this talk, we will present a framework for performance-oriented learning of mathematical models for closed-loop optimization and model-based control applications. Inspired by the notion of identification for control, the fundamental idea is to learn a model for model-based control applications via improving its performance-oriented predictive quality with respect to optimizing closed-loop performance measures of interest, as opposed to enhancing its general predictive accuracy.

To this end, we will present a model learning framework based on constrained Bayesian optimization that can readily handle black-box, expensive and noisy function evaluations. We will demonstrate how the proposed framework, given a fixed budget of process runs, can yield models that result in a significant improvement in closed-loop performance compared to model identification using closed-loop data.

Bio: Ali Mesbah is Associate Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. Before joining UC Berkeley, Dr. Mesbah was a senior postdoctoral associate at MIT. He holds a Ph.D. degree in Systems and Control from Delft University of Technology. Dr. Mesbah is a senior member of the IEEE and AIChE. He serves on the IEEE Control Systems Society Conference Editorial Board and IEEE Control Systems Society Technology Conference Editorial Board, and is a subject editor of Optimal Control Applications and Methods and IEEE Transactions on Radiation and Plasma Medical Sciences. Dr. Mesbah is recipient of the Best Application Paper Award of the IFAC World Congress in 2020, the AIChE's 35 Under 35 Award in 2017, the IEEE Control Systems Outstanding Paper Award in 2017, and the AIChE CAST W. David Smith, Jr. Publication Award in 2015. His research interests lie at the intersection of optimal control, machine learning, and applied mathematics, with applications to learning-based analysis, diagnosis, and predictive control of materials processing and manufacturing systems.