Advancement: Measuring Physical and Cyber attacks in Energy Infrastructure

Neil Ortiz

Computer Science PhD Student

Description: An increasing number of system failures in power grids worldwide have exposed the fragility of these systems to cyber and physical events. These failures immediately impact society, causing chaos and widespread anxiety; some can even be exploited for political advantage. In addition, limited information is publicly available for security studies on these cyber-physical systems (CPS). Due to the secret nature of industrial system information, real-world data from the power grids are not openly available to the research community.

This research aims to study the power grid’s security as a CPS based on real-world data. The study focused on two aspects: (1) Cyber realm: Network measurement of SCADA traffic, and (2) Physical realm: Physical attacks against the transmission system.



First, our study aims to comprehensively research power grid traffic's behavior, from the generation plant to the end-customer network. We have collected real-world SCADA traffic from a Bulk power grid, an electrical distribution system, and a university campus network. We conducted an empirical study in 5 different protocols: IEC104, ICCP, Goose, Modbus, and Synchrophasor. In particular, we address two aspects of SCADA traffic: diversity between protocols and diversity within a protocol network. Our study aims to answer a fundamental question: is the SCADA traffic behavior the same regardless of the power grid network or protocols?



Second, in the study of physical attacks, we will focus on electrical tower attacks on Colombia's transmission system. This country had 135 towers attacked in a single year at its peak. We hope to answer the following questions: Were the critical infrastructure attacks opportunistic? Were the attacks strategized based on previous knowledge of the systems? What was the financial and power impact of these attacks? We will look at the historical data collected over a period of 35 years, documenting attacks against power towers from the transmission system, and seek to find the answers to these questions.