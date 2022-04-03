Defense: Public Transit Hubs and In-Vehicle Positioning to Improve Accessibility for People with Visual Impairment and Safety of Travelers

Fatemeh Mirzaei

Computer Engineering PhD Student

Description: Public transit stations and hubs are difficult to navigate for people with visual impairments. Moreover, public transit has been affected disproportionately by the social distancing requirements consequent to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the objective of this dissertation to provide a technology for addressing these concerns in the frame of a mobile app named RouteMe2. The technology provides micro-routing and guidance to visually impaired travelers through complex routes in transit hubs. This work also includes the study to monitor the distance between the travelers inside the bus for social distancing application. The key enablers of this technology are sufficiently accurate self-localization and micro-routing as well as effective communication of the contextual spatiotemporal information with the visually impaired users.

In order to self-localize the visually impaired user for micro-routing, the signals received from GPS and a small number of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons are fused statistically and further paired with a Bayes discrete filter tracker to increase the self-localization accuracy. Then, the experiments conducted at San Jose Diridon light rail station to quantitatively assess the performance of the resulting system are presented.



Designing an effective communication with visually impaired users needs special care. I discuss the detail of RouteMe2 user experience designs for providing effective communication of the in-context spatiotemporal information with visually impaired users. The designs are based on our findings from the previously published focus group study conducted with visually impaired people as well as reviewing the user interface of the existing related works.



Finally, I present my assessment of the ability of two RSSI-based methods at detecting interpersonal distances shorter than 1 or 2 meters. One method uses the power received from the smartphone carried by another person. The other method measures the disparity in the power received by the two smartphones from one or more fixed BLE beacons.