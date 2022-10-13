Always Be Pitching: Presentation Skills for Job Hunting

Michael John

Professor and Vice Chair of the Baskin Engineering Games and Playable Media M.S. program

UC Santa Cruz

Zoom or in person at the Silicon Valley Campus

Description: Communication skills are vital throughout your job search (and in your career!). We’ll talk about presentation and interview skills, and how to sharpen them.

You can attend this workshop hosted by Michael John, professor and vice chair of the Baskin Engineering Games and Playable Media M.S. program, online or at the Silicon Valley Campus (3175 Bowers Avenue, Santa Clara).

Please register on Handshake: https://app.joinhandshake.com/events/1121579/share_preview?