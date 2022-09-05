Query-augmented Active Metric Learning

Dr. Annie Qu

Chancellor’s Professor

Department of Statistics, University of California Irvine

Description: We propose an active metric learning method for clustering with pairwise constraints. The proposed method actively queries the label of informative instance pairs, while estimating underlying metrics by incorporating unlabeled instance pairs, which leads to a more accurate and efficient clustering process. In particular, we augment the queried constraints by generating more pairwise labels to provide additional information in learning a metric to enhance clustering performance. Furthermore, we increase the robustness of metric learning by updating the learned metric sequentially and penalizing the irrelevant features adaptively. Specifically, we propose a new active query strategy that evaluates the information gain of instance pairs more accurately by incorporating the neighborhood structure, which improves clustering efficiency without extra labeling cost. In theory, we provide a tighter error bound of the proposed metric learning method utilizing augmented queries compared with methods using existing constraints only. Furthermore, we also investigate the improvement using the active query strategy instead of random selection. Numerical studies on simulation settings and real datasets indicate that the proposed method is especially advantageous when the signal-to-noise ratio between significant features and irrelevant features is low.

Speaker Bio: Annie Qu’s research focuses on solving fundamental issues regarding structured and unstructured large-scale data, and developing cutting-edge statistical methods and theory in machine learning and algorithms on personalized medicine, text mining, recommender systems, medical imaging data and network data analyses for complex heterogeneous data. The newly developed methods are able to extract essential and relevant information from large volume high-dimensional data. Her research has impacts in many fields such as biomedical studies, genomic research, public health research, social and political sciences.



Before she joined the UC Irvine, Dr. Qu was Data Science Founder Professor of Statistics, and the Director of the Illinois Statistics Office at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She was awarded as Brad and Karen Smith Professorial Scholar by the College of LAS at UIUC, a recipient of the NSF Career award in 2004-2009. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, a Fellow of the American Statistical Association, and a Fellow of American Association for the Advancement of Science. She is also a recipient of Medallion Award and Lecturer in 2024.