Defense: Determining First-Order Boundaries In High-Frequency Radar Sensing Of Ocean Surface Currents: A Proposed Method Using Bayesian Estimation

Irene Rodriguez-Alegre

Electrical & Computer Engineering Phd Candidate

Description: More than 150 coastal High Frequency Radars in the United States propagate radar signals along the ocean surfaces to measure the speed and direction of ocean surface currents in near real time. These oceanographic radars, located near the water’s edge, measure currents over a large region of the coastal ocean, from a few kilometers offshore up to about 200 km.



The Bragg resonant radar echoes from the ocean returning to the radar are used to estimate those radial surface currents and map them hourly with 1 to 5 km resolution. Oceanographic HF radars are used in the U.S. and worldwide to generate these ocean surface currents maps, which have applications in physical oceanography, coastal engineering, search and rescue, maritime navigation and awareness, response to oil and other hazardous materials spills, as well as water quality control, storm and hurricane research, prediction, and monitoring.



The primary objective of this thesis research is to study and recognize the first-order radar backscattered data which are useful and necessary for mapping currents, while excluding second-order data which leads to erroneous ocean current estimates. This is done by correctly setting the boundaries of the first order Bragg lines in the echo Doppler spectra, known as “FOL boundaries.” Present algorithms to determine these FOL boundaries failed under certain circumstances: when ocean conditions are influenced by tides or strong off-shore currents, in regions around islands, and under some weather events.



Therefore, this research focuses on improving the estimation of the FOL boundaries for oceanographic HF radar observations, allowing maximum coverage of surface currents while avoiding inclusion of data that could lead to misleading ocean current measurements. Our approach is to use and keep track of the spatial and temporal history of data, and to apply Bayesian estimation techniques into the radar backscatter to detect and filter out erroneous observations.



Thus far we have explored existing observations from both nominal and anomalous ocean current scenarios, noting that these adverse conditions (e.g. where strong off-shore currents are present, and in regions of water near islands and across straits) have a negative impact on the existing algorithms determining the FOL boundaries. We have applied Bayesian sequential estimation techniques beginning with a simple Kalman filter to track the FOL boundaries and to improve the estimation results in these challenging radar locations. The application of a Kalman filter to a sequence of Doppler spectra from nearby to distant ranges and in a few different locations has already resulted in significant improvement of FOL boundary determination and hence in identifying data that leads to accurate ocean current estimates.



After assessment of the present Kalman approach in tracking range, we will also move on to two-dimensional tracking in range and time, as well as a multi-model approach that can recognize multiple ocean conditions occurring at one single radar site. Furthermore, we will incorporate oceanographic models of patterns such as tidal flows in straits and the effect of strong currents like the Gulf Stream, into our research to achieve even better tracking results.