Advancement: Improving Quality and Reducing Label Noise in Citizen Science Data Collection using Machine Learning

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/91344390126?pwd=aTFwKzdLd21mWjdJSGpreDV4VFNhZz09 / Passcode: 871477

Abstract Citizen science projects involve a particular type of crowdsourcing, where large groups of participants collect and analyze data, interpret results, or perform research activities for scientific projects. Data collection is an integral part of any citizen science project. Given the wide variety of citizen science projects, some level of expertise on the subject matter is necessary to collect the data. Alternatively, some guidance for novice participants can significantly improve the quality of the data collected by them.

Many citizen science projects depend on visual data, where photos or videos of different subjects are needed. Often, these visual data are collected from remote locations all over the world. With the rapid advancement of smartphones and mobile devices with high-quality cameras and other sensors, these kinds of data are typically collected using mobile apps nowadays.

In many citizen science projects, the participants also need to label the data for classification or detection tasks and other deep learning applications. However, obtaining reliable labels from citizen science platforms can be difficult because of label noise, which negatively impacts the data quality for training deep neural networks. Primarily, label noise originates from incorrect classification or mislabeled data.

This research proposal introduces a new authoring platform for easily creating citizen science mobile apps empowered with client-side machine learning (ML) based guidance. The apps created with our platform help the participants recognize the correct data with the on-device app embedded ML model assistance and increase the quality and efficiency of the data collection process by lowering the amount of incorrectly labeled data. Then to further reduce label noise, we plan to apply a novel probabilistic modeling-based ML approach, where the confidence of labels provided by the participants is taken into account.

As our proposed citizen science platform collects more data over time, we also intend to investigate the framework, learning strategies, opportunities, and challenges of continual learning and incremental learning for citizen science to improve the ML models used for data analysis or guiding the data collection process. Our additional goal is to explore novel applications using specialized sensors (3D camera, LiDAR, etc.) beyond the regular RGB cameras available in modern mobile devices and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for citizen science data collection.

We demonstrate the initial results of applying our proposed approaches with four citizen science case studies: a rip current detection app for a planned pilot study, an animal detection app for biodiversity-related projects, an app for automotive data collection, and a search and rescue support app to be used with UAS.