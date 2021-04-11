Advancement: Virtual Learning Environment for Remote Biological Experiments

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/99211939602?pwd=bkpQTTFuMEtPam5KbmRmdk43S1NvZz09 / Passcode: 452741

Description: VR technology has been used in education and laboratories (virtual laboratories) for simulated experiments, and the users have shown high interest and an understanding of the concept. We propose to bridge the gap between an entirely virtual and simulated experiment to a virtual lab; in conjunction with a real experiment, users can better understand real-world experience and conduct an experiment where the outcome is not prescribed.

As well as be able to analyze the data. We plan to integrate a pump (microfluidics) system (an existing system within the Braingeneers team) to flow media and chemicals in and out of the wells, in conjunction with the microscope, a multiwell multicamera imaging system. This way, the human component is removed, and remote users will be able to ‘“control and create" their experiments. The microfluidics system is controlled wirelessly and autonomously adds chemicals to specific wells. With the integration between two systems, remote users can use the Picroscope to set up and run their own experiments remotely. With this VR lab platform, we can provide high quality experiments to students or researchers whose campus might not necessarily have the tools or funds to run actual experiments.