Advancement: Robust System Planning and Operation for Enhancing Energy Resiliency Against Extreme Weather Events

Sifat Chowdhury

Electrical & Computer Engineering PhD Student

Join us on Zoom: https://ucsc.zoom.us/j/ 96509313401?pwd= TEdkTWdVdHdGQ2FNbzNSZGN0eTU5UT 09 / Passcode: 958438

Description: Extreme weather events induced by climate change often cause large-scale power outages that significantly affect large numbers of customers with significant economic consequences. In order to achieve resilience against those major events, robust planning and effective online operation are pivotal. The proposed research aims at developing resilient strategies that help in load restoration and provide reliable power supply to recover from the adverse effects. First, we formulate a two-stage stochastic optimal power flow (OPF) problem for load restoration in a microgrid (MG) that faces an approaching wildfire. We incorporate uncertainties stemming from wildfire dynamics, renewable generation and load consumption in the problem formulation. We propose a data-driven approach to model the PV generation reduction, which originates from the fire smoke. This enables the MG operator to prepare for the forthcoming contingency. In parallel with MG deployment, peer-to-peer (P2P) energy transactions can enhance energy resiliency of active distribution systems facing various weather hazards. In this context, we formulate an OPF based market clearing problem for the distribution system operator to obtain the day-ahead distribution locational marginal prices (DLMP) that reflect wildfire risks. Based on the resulting DLMPs, we further develop a bilevel energy transaction framework via a game theoretic approach. This allows all P2P market participants to sell and/or consume power at competitive prices. Extensive numerical tests will be conducted to show the efficacy of the proposed framework.