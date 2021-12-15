Defense: Alternative RNA processing in cancers

Alison Tang

Biomolecular Engineering and Bioinformatics Ph.D. Candidate

Biomolecular Engineering and Bioinformatics Ph.D.

Description: RNA-Seq has brought forth significant discoveries concerning aberrations in RNA processing, implicating RNA variants in a variety of diseases. At my defense, I will discuss cancer-associated RNA variation accompanying either somatic mutations in a splicing factor or changes in RNA base editor abundance. While many splice variants have been examined at an event-level with short reads, identifying full-length isoform changes may better elucidate the functional consequences of these variants in cancer.

Thus, we have employed long-read technology to obtain full-length transcript sequences, developing a computational workflow called FLAIR (Full-length Alternative Isoform analysis of RNA) to identify high-confidence transcripts, differential transcript usage, and haplotype-specific transcripts. We performed nanopore sequencing of chronic lymphocytic leukemia patient samples containing SF3B1 mutation. With FLAIR, we are able to find patterns of aberrant splicing and a decrease in unproductive retained introns associated with SF3B1 mutation.

Additionally, we have sequenced H1975 lung adenocarcinoma cells with knockdown of ADAR, an enzyme that mediates A-to-I editing. We aim to use our workflow to identify key inosine-isoform associations to help clarify the prominence of ADAR in tumorigenesis. Ultimately, our work demonstrates the utility of nanopore sequencing for augmenting cancer and splicing research.

