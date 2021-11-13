[SASE] Intel Networking Event

Description: The Intel Networking Event provides a great opportunity to network and get a head start on the internship search. There will be career talks, a Q&A session, and small group networking with all the professionals from the event.

Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTIpc0wlr46IlFhXWRMZkkDT7pPw0TnGOZaNZgFtNHN9O1VA/viewform

Schedule: