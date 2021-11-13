[SASE] Intel Networking Event

Start Time
End Time
Location
Virtual
Organizer
SASE
Description: The Intel Networking Event provides a great opportunity to network and get a head start on the internship search. There will be career talks, a Q&A session, and small group networking with all the professionals from the event.
Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTIpc0wlr46IlFhXWRMZkkDT7pPw0TnGOZaNZgFtNHN9O1VA/viewform
Schedule:
|
TIME
|
EVENT
|
9:00AM - 9:15AM
|
Opening
|
9:15AM - 10:15AM
|
Intel Staff Panel/
|
10:15AM - 11:15AM
|
HR Representative
|
11:15AM - 12:00PM
|
Networking
|
12:00PM - 12:05PM
|
Closing
