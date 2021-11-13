[SASE] Intel Networking Event

Virtual
SASE

Description: The Intel Networking Event provides a great opportunity to network and get a head start on the internship search. There will be career talks, a Q&A session, and small group networking with all the professionals from the event.

Register: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTIpc0wlr46IlFhXWRMZkkDT7pPw0TnGOZaNZgFtNHN9O1VA/viewform

Schedule:

TIME

    EVENT

9:00AM - 9:15AM

  Opening
  Introductions

9:15AM - 10:15AM

  Intel Staff Panel/
  Q&A Session

10:15AM - 11:15AM

  HR Representative 

11:15AM - 12:00PM

  Networking
  (Breakout rooms)

12:00PM - 12:05PM

   Closing
