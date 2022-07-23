Description: The Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge is an annual bike riding competition that brings together hundreds of cyclists for a full day of riding throughout Santa Cruz County. The start and finish lines will be located at the UC Santa Cruz Baskin School of Engineering. There are four different routes offered this year, with the minimum being 45 miles long with 2,900 feet in elevation gain and the maximum being 125 miles long with 11,990 feet in elevation gain.

Because this challenge will be held all day at UCSC, students, staff, and faculty traveling across campus should prepare for possible road closures and traffic delays. For detailed map routes, registration links, and more information about the 2022 Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge, please visit santacruzmountainschallenge.com.