Santa Cruz Works New Tech Meetup

Location
Virtual
Organizer
Santa Cruz Works
Register for the virtual event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-cruz-works-new-tech-november-2022-tickets-444648504647
Description: This virtual event includes five-minute demos by Niantic, Roadz, Chorestop, Add Health Today, One Mountain Leadership, Drivr, and Zendesk.
- Niantic Labs: Remember Pokémon Go? Wait until you see what is coming! Filip Iliescu leads the developer adoption team for Niantic. Filip will be sharing about Niantic's Lightship platform, which you can use to create world class AR applications like Niantic's hit game, Pokémon Go.
- Roadz: Jake Haselden is unifying commercial fleets’ digital solutions into one location. Built for the connected vehicle market, powering a few of the largest solution providers in North America.
- Chorestop: All the way from Kailua Hawaii (the most beautiful place on Earth), Greg Lowrance will reveal a new virtual service for every chore.
- Add Health Today: Sean Nichols will reveal a new service to help you and your teams stay mentally and emotionally healthy every day.
- One Mountain Leadership: Leadership matters. Ty Hammond mentors individuals and teams on how to shift challenges from 'what to do about them', to 'how to grow from them'. His presentation is "Scaling Accountability: The Keystone Agreement"
- Drivr: Sol Lipman and Jacob Knobel have done it again! Drivr is a crowdsourced tipping platform for Amazon drivers. The world debut!
- Zendesk: Learn from Fernanda Baker about the #1 customer support platform in the universe. And how you can get a 6-month free subscription.