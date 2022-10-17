STAT Seminar: A selective model-X knockoff filter for detecting heterogeneity and testing interactions

Matteo Sesia

Assistant Professor

Department of Data Sciences and Operation, USC

Description: This talk presents a novel method based on model-X knockoffs for testing conditional associations between numerous explanatory variables and an outcome of interest, accounting for unknown sample heterogeneity and providing the ability to discover interactions without parametric assumptions. This method can leverage any statistical or machine learning model for detecting latent groups of relatively homogeneous individuals in the population, or for identifying potentially interacting variables. Then, it translates such heuristic information into individualized conditional independence hypotheses defined over suitable subsets of the population, and it rigorously tests these data-driven hypotheses while controlling the false discovery rate. The described solution provides exact inferences without any assumptions about the validity of the estimated model, and it can be powerful because it defines and tests the hypotheses of interest using the same data, avoiding potentially wasteful sample splitting. The empirical effectiveness of this idea is demonstrated through simulations and with the analysis of data from a randomized blood donation experiment with several treatments, in which case our method can even provide personalized causal inferences.



Speaker Bio: Matteo Sesia is an assistant professor in the department of Data Sciences and Operation at the USC Marshall School of Business. Matteo joined USC Marshall in 2020, immediately after earning a PhD in Statistics from Stanford University, where he was advised by Emmanuel Candes. Matteo's research focuses on developing novel methodology for model-free statistical inference with big data, and on developing statistically principled algorithms for uncertainty-aware machine learning.



