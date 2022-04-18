Single Cell Live Imaging for Analysis of Cell Fate Decisions

Ali Shariati

Assistant Professor

Biomolecular Engineering, UC Santa Cruz

Description: Cells are frequently adapting their behavior in response to environmental stimuli. In addition, cells are in constant communication with neighboring cells. This is particularly evident for stem cells as they need to make important cell fate decisions such as whether to differentiate or not in response to their environmental signals. In addition, individual stem cells within a clonal population and under identical culture conditions show heterogeneity in response to environmental cues. In recent years, it has become clear that single-cell level analysis with high temporal resolution is essential for understanding how individual cells respond to differentiation signals.



Single-cell quantitative live microscopy can directly capture both dynamics and heterogeneity of cell fate decisions by continuous long-term measurements of cellular features. However, successful application of live microscopy depends on image processing solutions that allows for automated extraction of quantitative information from microscopy images. In this seminar, I present our recently developed deep learning-based software, termed DeepSea, that allows for automated analysis of single-cell quantitative live microscopy data. We showcase the application of DeepSea by analyzing cell size regulation in stem cells.

Speaker Bio: Ali Shariati received his PhD in Biomedical Sciences in 2014 in the laboratory of Bart De Strooper at the University of Leuven in Belgium. His PhD research was focused on the role of a group of Alzheimer-related genes in migration and self-renewal of neural stem cells during brain development. Dr. Shariati completed his postdoctoral work in the laboratory of Jan Skotheim in the Department of Biology at Stanford University where he has received interdisciplinary training across stem cell biology and bioengineering disciplines.



Dr. Shariati started his own laboratory in the Department of Biomolecular Engineering at University of California, Santa Cruz in 2019. His team applies genome editing and single cell imaging to determine the link between cell cycle and cellular differentiation in pluripotent cells. Dr. Shariati has won the National Service Research Award from NIH/NIGMS and more recently was awarded a K99/R00 transition to independence award from NIH/NIGMS.