Skydio Drone Demonstration

Description: Would your work or research benefit from drone technology? Interested in learning how to fly drones? Join us on May 17 for a half-day drop in-opportunity to fly Skydio autonomous drones and demo software solutions.

The Skydio team will be on hand to give attendees hands-on flight time and a live look into cutting-edge drone technology. Staff from the UC Santa Cruz CITRIS Initiative for Drone Education and Research (CIDER) will talk about research and educational applications for autonomous drones. Refreshments provided.

Sponsored by the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (CITRIS) and Baskin Engineering.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uc-santa-cruz-cider-skydio-drone-technology-demo-tickets-326079371177